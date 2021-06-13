188,929 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,929 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after buying an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.8% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

