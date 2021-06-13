$2.33 EPS Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Generac reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $13.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Shares of GNRC opened at $349.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

