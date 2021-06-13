$21.81 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post $21.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $24.68 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $79.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $91.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $19,422,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 475,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

