214,780 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,675,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,056. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

