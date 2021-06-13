24,277 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prudential by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts recently commented on PUK shares. HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

