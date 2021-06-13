24,295 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,000. Amedisys comprises approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.07% of Amedisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

