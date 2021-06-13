25,006 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and have sold 70,360,257 shares worth $3,060,336,575. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.