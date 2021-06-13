25,902 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,000. Littelfuse makes up approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.11% of Littelfuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold a total of 18,936 shares of company stock worth $5,088,527 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LFUS opened at $260.66 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

