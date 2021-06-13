$262.76 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report sales of $262.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.10 million to $272.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $261.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE BXS opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

