$269.70 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report sales of $269.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.40 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $227.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,253,796 in the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $89.32 and a one year high of $148.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -247.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.