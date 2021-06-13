$29.32 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post sales of $29.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.54 million and the lowest is $29.10 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $528.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

