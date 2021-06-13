$29.32 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce sales of $29.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $29.54 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.