2key.network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $85,412.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $85,412.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00776317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00084901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.61 or 0.08070787 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 75,902,348 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

