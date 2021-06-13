$3.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $3.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,998 shares of company stock worth $12,398,987. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $3,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

