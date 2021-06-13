$305.61 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post sales of $305.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.17 million and the lowest is $296.30 million. PetIQ reported sales of $266.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $959.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PETQ opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,911 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,128. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

