$330.85 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $330.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.26 million and the highest is $362.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $147.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $33.64 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

