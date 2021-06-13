39,739 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 1,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $8,123,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of KE by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after acquiring an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 324.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

