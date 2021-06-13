3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

