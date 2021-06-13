$4.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

