-$4.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce earnings per share of ($4.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.61). United Airlines posted earnings of ($9.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($13.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

UAL stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $56.52. 9,780,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

