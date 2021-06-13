$404.84 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $404.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.20 million to $405.50 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $452.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.