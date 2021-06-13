4,406,271 Shares in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,406,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,144,000. Kenon makes up approximately 1.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 8.18% of Kenon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kenon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kenon by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kenon by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

