463,000 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 463,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.78% of Gatos Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATO. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gatos Silver by 60.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 27.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,996 shares of company stock worth $3,354,725. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

