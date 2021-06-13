$47.81 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $47.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.20 million and the highest is $48.21 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $193.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $211.38 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $215.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after buying an additional 1,114,408 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,944,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 500,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,717,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

