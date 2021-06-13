47,183 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,183 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

