$522.01 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $522.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.80 million and the highest is $526.90 million. Atlassian posted sales of $430.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM opened at $244.09 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

