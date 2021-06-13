$535.22 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report $535.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.04 million. TTEC reported sales of $453.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of TTEC opened at $102.52 on Friday. TTEC has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.