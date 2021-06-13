$549.60 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $549.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.40 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $383.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several research firms have commented on NMRK. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.