570,000 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 570,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,269,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Twitter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

