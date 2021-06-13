$60.25 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post $60.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the lowest is $55.20 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $59.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $212.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $217.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $238.80 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $253.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

