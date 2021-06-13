$61.86 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post sales of $61.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $251.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $254.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $271.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $275.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $829.21 million, a PE ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.30.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

