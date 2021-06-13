$63.75 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report $63.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $252.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,907. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -364.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.