63,863 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

