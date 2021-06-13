6,421 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.40. 277,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,468. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $258.61 and a 52-week high of $388.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

