66,582 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000. Entegris accounts for approximately 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 66.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

