$7.07 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post $7.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $11.30 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $5.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.70 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

