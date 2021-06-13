$700.60 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $700.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $785.40 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $545.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,999 shares of company stock worth $2,123,626. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGI opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

