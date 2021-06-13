$727.91 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to post $727.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.00 million and the lowest is $726.00 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $659.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

