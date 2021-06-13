74,583 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.54 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

