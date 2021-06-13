752,260 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 752,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Univar Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 390,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNVR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 460,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,317. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

