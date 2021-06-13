$766.85 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce $766.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $767.00 million and the lowest is $766.70 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $782.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $1,287,905. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $19,858,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $90.16 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

