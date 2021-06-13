$77.63 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report sales of $77.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $77.75 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $75.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $6,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 13.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.17 million, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

