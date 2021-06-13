$8.00 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $8.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. Corporate insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.