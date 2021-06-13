88mph Hits Market Capitalization of $13.07 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $13.07 million and $138,938.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $35.79 or 0.00091530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00804685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.16 or 0.08016101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00083785 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 392,526 coins and its circulating supply is 365,347 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

