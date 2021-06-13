89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETNB. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Get 89bio alerts:

ETNB opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92. 89bio has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 48,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 and sold 24,850 shares worth $612,400. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.