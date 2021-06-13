8PAY (8PAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,152.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $370,840.72 and approximately $12,152.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00173919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.01114374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.38 or 0.99804019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

