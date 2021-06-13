$94.62 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $94.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the lowest is $93.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $410.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $416.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $463.94 million, with estimates ranging from $458.63 million to $474.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

