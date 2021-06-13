$968.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $968.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $957.70 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $705.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

