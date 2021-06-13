$968.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post $968.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $975.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $960.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $976.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,795,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

