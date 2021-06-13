9,890 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,214 shares of company stock worth $33,519,066. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

